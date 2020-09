Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 17:51 Hits: 5

An improviser well-versed in modern jazz, Houle often works with international collaborators in all sorts of settings. His latest album features music from a half-Canadian, half-American quartet.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/16/913575580/french-canadian-clarinetist-fran-ois-houle-bridges-the-border-with-recorder?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music