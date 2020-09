Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Crouch's engagement with American culture spanned over five decades, numerous mediums and many dustups. His influence on the life and shape of jazz will remain unquantifiable.

(Image credit: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

