Steve Earle announces tribute album to his late son

Category: Art/Music Hits: 6Steve Earle & the Dukes announced today that they will be recording an album of songs written by Justin Townes Earle with all artist advances and royalties going to a trust for Justin's daughter, Etta St. James Earle. Justin Townes Earle, Steve's son and a musician in his own rite, died on Aug. 20. Reports have said it could have been a drug overdose. Earle dealt with substance abuse issues at varying points in his life....
