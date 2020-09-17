Rhett, Underwood tie for biggest Academy of Country Music Awards honor

Articles

The biggest award of the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards - Entertainer of the Year - ended in a tie with Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood winning. Rhett gave the thanks to fans, the ACMs, his family and team. Underwood thanked God, the ACMs and others. "I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett.""You guys, hold on, it will happen again," Underwood said, referring to touring. "I'm just really glad that we got to celebrate."...

