Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 09:40 Hits: 3

Tourists continue to stay away from Prague because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at some point, they will return. Will they once again come in masses? Or has the city found a secret recipe to combat "overtourism"?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/overtourism-in-prague-ideas-for-post-coronavirus-times/a-54937352?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf