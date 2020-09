Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 13:26 Hits: 2

From battles that always ended in death, to omitting women, there are many misconceptions about these famous fighters. An exhibition in Hamburg dispels myths.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-hollywood-got-wrong-about-the-gladiators-of-ancient-rome/a-54947047?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf