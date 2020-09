Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 16:13 Hits: 1

He is one of these artists that’s too rough-and-tumble for the Nashville scene, and not polished enough for Texas/Red Dirt. But McWade has garnered a following all his own between the margins, just like fellow songwriter Cody Jinks, who recorded one of McWade's songs on his recent album 'The Wanting.'

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-casper-mcwades-unraveled/