New Track From Ella Fitzgerald – “Taking a Chance on Love” from ‘The Lost Berlin Tapes’

A never-before-heard live recording from the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald, has surfaced. The Lost Berlin Tapes will be released on Verve Records on October 2, 2020.

The Lost Berlin Tapes were recorded in stereo at Berlin’s Sportpalast on March 25, 1962 and finds Ella at the top of her game with a trio led by pianist Paul Smith, Wilfred Middlebrooks on bass, and Stan Levey on drums. Fitzgerald played Berlin two years prior, where she famously turned forgotten lyrics into absolutely sensational improvisation — ad-libbing lyrics while channeling her best Louis Armstrong.

Listen to the second single of the Berlin Tapes, “Taking a Chance on Love.”

The Lost Berlin Tapes tracklist: 1. Cheek To Cheek

2. He’s My Kind Of Boy

3. Cry Me A River

4. I Won’t Dance

5. Someone To Watch Over Me

6. Jersey Bounce

7. Angel Eyes

8. Clap Hands, Here Come Charlie

9. Taking A Chance On Love

10. C’est Magnifique

11. Good Morning Heartache

12. Hallelujah, I Love Him So

13. Hallelujah, I Love Him So (Reprise)

14. Summertime

15. Mr. Paganini

16. Mack The Knife

17. Wee Baby Blues Pre-order ‘Ella Fitzgerald: The Lost Berlin Tapes’

*Gif image courtesy of Verve Records

