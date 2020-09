Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 01:23 Hits: 3

Melbourne folk, country, Americana (they can do anything!) duo The Weeping Willows recently released their brand new 7″ single Wheels Won’t Roll, which received a premiere over at The Bluegrass Situation. They’ve also created this beautiful clip for the instrumental b-side and new single ‘Prelude’, featuring stunning drone footage filmed in Ireland by Uwe Müller …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/09/16/video-premiere-the-weeping-willows-prelude/