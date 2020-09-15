The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Review: “Kiss of the Diamondback” by Gurf Morlix

By Paul T. Mueller –Gurf Morlix made good use of the early months of the COVID crisis, producing an album titled Kiss of the Diamondback. As might be expected in a time of isolation, most of the nine songs are written from a first-person perspective, dealing with themes including love, insecurity, life’s struggles, and the search for meaning. All are…

