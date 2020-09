Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Troy Jones, whose songs included the Billy Currington hit, "People Are Crazy," died on Sunday at 64 after suffering an electrical accident on his boat dock in Florida where he lived. Songwriter Bobby Braddock said, "One day in the latter part of the 2000s decade, my friend, Frank Liddell, asked if I would collaborate with one of his writers (at...

