Brown expected to make full recovery following head-on crash

Blanco Brown, injured in a head-on collision last month, is expected to make a full recovery, his label said today. Brown, the artist behind 2019"s worldwide viral smash "The Git Up" and current single "Just The Way," was involved in a crash on Aug. 31 near his home in Atlanta. Brown "suffered significant injuries" and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas, according to his label, Broken Bow Records....

