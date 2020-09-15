ACM announces early awards

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 07:29 Hits: 5

The Academy of Country Music announced today the winners for the Music Event of the Year, Video of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories in advance of the Academy of Country Music awards on Wednesday. Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King were announced as winners of the ACM Award Music Event of the Year category for "Fooled Around And Fell In Love" produced by Jay Joyce....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11378