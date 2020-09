Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 17:40 Hits: 2

The musical trio met in college and are now making some of the catchiest tunes around. Their sound features a guitarist, a drummer and one lead singer — who's also a classically trained cellist.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/14/912699275/the-happy-fits-deliver-fresh-and-snappy-pop-on-what-could-be-better?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music