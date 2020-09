Articles

Keith Urban and P!NK will perform the world television premiere of their new single, "One Too Many," on the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards this Wednesday. The show will be broadcast live from 8-11 p.m. eastern/delayed Pacific on CBS. The show will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe....

