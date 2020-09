Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 September 2020

Taylor Swift, will return to the ACM Awards stage for the first time in seven years with a world premiere performance off her new album "Folklore" at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Hosted by Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live on Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. eastern/delayed Pacfici on CBS....

