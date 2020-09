Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 17:06 Hits: 6

Just a few weeks after it was announced that Hank Williams Jr. would finally be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a good decade or more after he should have already been, it was announced this week Bocephus has been booted once again out of his high-profile Monday Night Football theme song spot.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/hank-williams-jr-is-out-on-monday-night-football-again/