Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 11:53 Hits: 4

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Rita Indiana, an award-winning Dominican novelist, about her album, Mandinga Times. It's her first after a decade hiatus from music.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/13/912424757/rita-indiana-returns-to-music-after-decade-long-hiatus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music