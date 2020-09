Articles

Juliet McConkey's debut album Disappearing Girl leaves one touched in a way that is lasting, and reminds you why music holds such a dedicated and reverent place in your life in the first place. You're left spent, and eternally grateful. Hurt never sounded so sweet.

https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-juliet-mcconkeys-disappearing-girl/