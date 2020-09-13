The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Townes, Green receive Opry surprise: awarding of ACM awards

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5

This was no ordinary night of the Grand Ole Opry for Tenille Townes and Riley Green. The Grand Ole Opry celebrated the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards with the 4,941st consecutive Saturday night broadcast featuring Opry member Mark Wills along with Ashley McBryde, Green and Townes. During the show, Green and Townes were surprised with trophies as New Male Artist of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year respectively....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11371

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version