Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 12:01 Hits: 6

Run by a South Korean woman, the Cosmos Karaoke Bar in Namie, Japan, is a haven for residents who've come back to live in a town that was evacuated and fell into decay after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

(Image credit: Claire Harbage/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/12/909116865/a-karaoke-bar-is-helping-a-japanese-town-come-back-to-life-after-fukushima-disas?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music