Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020

A movie based on the life of country music power couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette first announced in 2016 has now blossomed into a limited series and is moving forward. To be called George & Tammy, and based on the 2013 book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George written by Georgette Jones.

