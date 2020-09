Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 15:41 Hits: 4

Here is the third of three stories highlighting a cross-section of some of the incredible bassists to have come out of Philly.

(Image credit: Chris McKay/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/11/911452882/city-scenes-philadelphias-best-of-the-bass-part-3?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music