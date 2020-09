Articles

The 2020 Americana Music Awards will not be happening on Wednesday, September 16th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as initially planned. Though the American Music Association had already cancelled their annual AmericanaFest for September months ago, the organization was hoping to move forward with the awards.

