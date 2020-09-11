Jorma Kaukonen’s Quarantine Concert #22 – The Music Never Stops

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 12:58 Hits: 2

Join us this week as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 22nd free solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, September 12 at 8 p.m. EDT. Verlon Thompson will join Jorma this week! Due to the high quality video setup at the Fur Peace Station Concert Hall and the excellent sound system, Jorma’s livestream concerts are a delight to watch and a pleasure to hear! Tune in to the directlink for this week’s Quarantine Concert #22.

Jorma and the Fur Peace Ranch crew are taking a working holiday, so Quarantine Concert #22 will be the last live concert until October 17 when Jack Casady will be back at The Ranch and Hot Tuna Live Quarantine Concerts will commence.

But never fear! Saturday nights will continue without a break as they dig deep into the vault and share historic concerts every Saturday night starting September 19. Stay tuned for information on the Quarantine Concerts from the Vault! Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel andsubscribe!

On Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 – Quarantine Vault Premiere #1 is a concert recorded in 2013 featuring Electric Hot Tuna (Jorma, Jack Casady, and Barry Mitterhoff) with guests Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams, Bob Margolin, and guest drummer Jim Wall.

In case you missed it, watch episode 21 below.