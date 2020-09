Articles

Published on Friday, 11 September 2020

Gillian Welch announced today the release of "Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2" via Acony Records on Sept. 18. "Vol. 2" is the second installment of the newly unearthed cache of home demos and reel-to-reel recordings from the vault of Welch and her musical partner, guitarist David Rawlings, and was recorded between the making of Time "(The Revelator)" and "Soul Journey. "...

