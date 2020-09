Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020

The Americana Music Association canceled plans today to hold the Americana Honors & Awards event at the Ryman in Nashville next Wednesday due to COVID-19. Winners will be announced later this fall. AMA Executive Director Jed Hilly said, "I trust you and your loved ones are well. I write today to inform you that despite all our hope, logistical...

