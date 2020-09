Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 08:59 Hits: 6

From Charlemagne to Frederick Barbarossa, the Mainz exhibition "The Emperors and the Pillars of their Power" looks into the power plays of the Middle Ages.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-medieval-emperors-secured-their-power/a-54892312?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf