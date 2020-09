Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

What happened to the films in production in 1945 in Nazi Germany that were not finished before the end of World War II? A look at the legacy of the so-called Überläufer films.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/conceived-under-the-nazis-completed-after-wwii-%C3%BCberl%C3%A4ufer-films/a-54895297?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf