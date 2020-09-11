Combs drops Lovin' On You video

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 07:30 Hits: 3

The official music video for Luke Combs' number one single, "Lovin' On You," directed by TA Films, is out today. Combs said, "Man, this was a fun one. It honestly felt a lot like when we filmed 'When It Rains It Pours'...having the band there, and, of course, my beautiful wife Nicole, was really special. The mini versions of all of us was a huge plus and made it all the more fun for this song. We had a blast doing it and hope y'all love it as much as we do."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11368