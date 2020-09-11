The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Combs drops Lovin' On You video

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

The official music video for Luke Combs' number one single, "Lovin' On You," directed by TA Films, is out today. Combs said, "Man, this was a fun one. It honestly felt a lot like when we filmed 'When It Rains It Pours'...having the band there, and, of course, my beautiful wife Nicole, was really special. The mini versions of all of us was a huge plus and made it all the more fun for this song. We had a blast doing it and hope y'all love it as much as we do."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11368

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version