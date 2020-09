Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 07:30 Hits: 4

Hailey Whitters released an animated video for "Happy People" today. The video was co-directed by Harper Smith and Drew Wittler. The song was on Whitters' recent disc, "The Dream," via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. The song was co-written with Lori McKenna and originally recorded by Little Big Town in 2017....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11367