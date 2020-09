Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 23:01

The renowned actress was diagnosed with cancer in March and passed away in her sleep, according to her daughter. Rigg was prolific both on stage and on the big screen, playing anything from Lady MacBeth to an Avenger.

