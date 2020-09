Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 07:23 Hits: 4

Film director Brian de Palma followed in Hitchcock's footsteps. From "Carrie" to "Scarface" to "Mission Impossible," he's definitely left his mark in Hollywood.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alfred-hitchcock-s-greatest-fan-brian-de-palma-turns-80/a-54879657?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf