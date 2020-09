Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 14:37 Hits: 3

With stellar frontman Raul Malo, The Mavericks have dabbled in Spanish language music before. But En Español is the first time the outfit delves into Spanish language material exclusively, both in the form of some new, original compositions, as well as some tasteful covers.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-the-mavericks-en-espanol/