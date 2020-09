Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 11:59 Hits: 3

The Boss announced Thursday that his new album, Letter To You, is out Oct. 23.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/10/911376769/listen-bruce-springsteen-returns-with-letter-to-you?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music