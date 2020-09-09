The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Shelton, Stefani, Underwood, Yearwood named to perform at ACMs

Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood will perform at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards from Nashville on Sept. 16. Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June were named as presenters. Hosted by reigning Keith Urban, the ACMs will be broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 16 (live 8-11 p.m. eastern/delayed Pacific) on CBS....

