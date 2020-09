Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 8

Their work and lives have been upended in this region devastated by the coronavirus, and where poverty and preexisting conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity are prevalent.

(Image credit: VerĂ³nica G. Cardenas/for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/09/909697004/a-priest-an-editor-and-a-mariachi-player-talk-life-in-the-rio-grande-amid-covid-?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music