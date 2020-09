Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 11:51 Hits: 8

One of Germany's most prominent ballet training institutions stands accused of fostering a "culture of fear." With the investigation report now public, the future remains uncertain as teaching reform is demanded.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-s-state-ballet-school-confronts-allegations-of-abuse/a-54863263?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf