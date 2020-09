Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 13:50 Hits: 6

The Academy Awards have reacted to yearslong protests demanding greater equality for women, minorities and LGBT+ individuals, among others.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oscars-announce-diversity-criteria-for-best-picture-eligibility/a-54867913?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf