Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 14:50 Hits: 2

A film co-starring Dale Watson about a 17-year-old Filipino girl with dreams of making it big in country music will finally be making it's theatrical debut in over 800 theaters on October 9th. Directed by Filipino-American Diane Paragas and distributed by Sony Pictures, "Yellow Rose" has been a long time coming.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/yellow-rose-film-co-starring-dale-watson-sets-theatrical-debut/