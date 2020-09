Articles

Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020

For 30 years Austin has been officially nicknamed the Live Music Capital of the World. However for years the city's music scene has been experiencing dramatic contraction, and now with a mediocre COVID-19, it could lose the moniker.

