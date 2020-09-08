New Alastair Greene Album Produced By Tab Benoit Out 10/23

Articles

Whiskey Bayou Records proudly presents The New World Blues by Alastair Greene, produced by Whiskey Bayou co-founder Tab Benoit, out 10/23/20. Benoit’s label partner, Rueben Williams, also manager to Greene and Benoit, enthuses, “On The New World Blues, Alastair makes it clear why he is a ‘guitar player’s guitar player’ and this recording will surely leave the Alastair Greene stamp on the Blues Rock World.”

Greene traveled to Houma, Louisiana to record with Grammy nominated Benoit, who produced, played drums and sang harmonies on this record, and bass player Corey Duplechin. “This is definitely the most stripped down blues-based album I’ve ever made. The vast majority of this record is live in the studio with very few overdubs and many were first or second takes,” says Greene.

The diverse, thoughtfully penned songs are all Greene originals, with a few co-written with Benoit. “When I started writing the majority of these songs in early 2019, I had no idea they would take on a whole new and more poignant meaning as time went on” says Greene, “The New World Blues is a reflection of current times and has equal parts light and dark.” With Alastair Greene, even the darkest lyrics are woven with a thread of hope.

The 11 songs cover a lot of ground, tying together Greene’s diverse influences into his deeply rooted playing, singing, and songwriting. Some tracks give a nod to rock icons like Gary Moore and Peter Green, others find a funky blues groove. Some are driven by Greene’s tasty slide guitar, while others capture the feel of the Cajun environment, paired with a rock-solid Louisiana rhythm section.

Greene’s rock credentials include eight years of international touring on guitar and vocals with the Alan Parsons Project, and major dates with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. As a blues player he is a longtime regular and host at the Memphis-based Blues Foundation events, performances and showcases, has been a featured performer at the Big Blues Bender and the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise, and traversed the globe over the past year touring with Sugaray Rayford’s band, which was nominated for a 2020 Blues Music Award. The Alastair Greene Band, which has drawn comparisons to Gov’t Mule, ZZ Top and Cream, just celebrated their 20th anniversary with a two-disc live album.

