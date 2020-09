Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020

Rollins recorded his first sessions in 1949, and played his last live shows in 2012. Kevin Whitehead offers an appreciation, then we listen back to a 1994 interview with the tenor saxophonist.

