Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 13:38 Hits: 3

Capa's images of US forces invading Normandy on D-Day went around the world. But the photojournalist's story has been challenged.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wwii-photographer-robert-capa-debunking-the-myth/a-54852196?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf