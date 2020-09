Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 08:58 Hits: 5

Closed due to the coronavirus, the storied club now opens for art lovers, with 115 Berlin-based artists, including Olafur Eliasson and Katharina Grosse, on show.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-nightclub-berghain-reopens-as-art-space/a-54841232?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf