Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 15:31 Hits: 5

Perhaps now they've figured out where Carly Pearce's place is, which is not trying to keep up with the Maren Morris's of the world, but to be the more traditional-leaning lady of today's popular country. That's what you hear from her new single, released somewhat unexpectedly, called "Next Girl."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/carly-pearce-goes-in-more-country-direction-with-next-girl/