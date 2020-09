Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 16:05 Hits: 6

Peacock could seemingly adapt to any style, and performed with a variety of artists ranging from Bill Evans and Keith Jarrett to Albert Ayler.

(Image credit: Eliott Peacock/Courtesy of the Peacock Family)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/07/910054995/gary-peacock-a-jazz-bassist-always-ahead-of-his-time-dies-at-85?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music