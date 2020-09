Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 September 2020

‘Tail Lights’ is the recently released new single from Melbourne alt-country band Paper Jane, taken from their new album Across The Reservoir. It’s the looseness and lazy (in a good way) feel of this song that makes it hit the spot so sweetly. It’s dusty and forlorn, world weary and perfectly in-the-pocket. The album, available …

