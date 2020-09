Articles

Gothic, psych country. Forthcoming album mixed by Mitch Easter E.Z. Shakes aren’t afraid to inject some darkness and rabble-rousing noise into their gothic country sound. On ‘Making Mistakes’ there’s a generous use of reverb to give the song a brooding, ghostly feel that works beautifully. The Columbia, South Carolina group, who are getting ready to …

