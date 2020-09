Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 10:59 Hits: 4

The Jayhawks XOXO Thirty Tigers / Cooking Vinyl Australia It’s album number 11 for the Minnesotan band, still led by Gary Louris who has endured line-up changes and a five year hiatus through the band’s 35 year career. XOXO is The Jayhawks’ fourth album since they reunited in 2009 and it finds them still mining …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/09/07/album-review-the-jayhawks-xoxo/